Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $309.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average is $269.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

