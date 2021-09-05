Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

