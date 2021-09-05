Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 946 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $317.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

