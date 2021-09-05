Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,999 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,174,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 89,912 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

