Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after acquiring an additional 485,061 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

