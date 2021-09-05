Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. 558,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,733. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

