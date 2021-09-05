Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.74 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $248.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.