Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UDR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.