Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 89,680 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

