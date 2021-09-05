Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $571.51 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.62.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

