Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.64

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 81690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

