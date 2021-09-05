Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.87. 743,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.