Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 8,390 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

