Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,850 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

