Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,571. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

