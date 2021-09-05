NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,188.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $711.00 or 0.01416650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00652086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00381610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00035799 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

