Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

