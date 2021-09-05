NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $321.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

