Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 931.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

