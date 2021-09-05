New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.