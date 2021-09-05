New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,701 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.32 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

