New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

