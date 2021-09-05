New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Synaptics worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNA opened at $189.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.84. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

