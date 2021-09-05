New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.58 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Wendy’s by 67.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock worth $49,540,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

