New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in KBR by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

NYSE KBR opened at $40.27 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

