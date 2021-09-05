New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,507 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of The Aaron’s worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 64.5% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $877.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

