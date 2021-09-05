Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $490.51 million and $6.53 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 494,189,880 coins and its circulating supply is 494,189,298 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

