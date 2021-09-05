NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

