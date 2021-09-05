Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $610.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $609.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $590.53. 2,684,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

