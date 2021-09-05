Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,390,000 after acquiring an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Anaplan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Anaplan by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.