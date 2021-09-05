Needham & Company LLC Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $534.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $534.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.06.

Shares of MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $508.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

