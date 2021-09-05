Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) vs. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -308.58% -50.07% -42.36% Nature’s Sunshine Products 5.61% 16.09% 9.90%

Volatility and Risk

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $42.09 million 44.43 -$266.49 million ($4.78) -6.74 Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million 0.90 $21.34 million N/A N/A

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. It also develops two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as immuno-oncology kinase, inhibitors targeting the kinases CSF1R, and TIE2 kinas. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in November 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

