National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 359,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

