National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.39.

TSE:NA opened at C$98.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.88. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$101.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

