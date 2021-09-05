Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Superior Group of Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

SGC stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.91. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

