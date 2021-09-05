Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $49,819,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $452.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

