Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after buying an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

