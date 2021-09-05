Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 65,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,674. The company has a market cap of $815.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

