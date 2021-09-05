MVL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.95 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. MVL has a market cap of $247.97 million and $108.95 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.68 or 0.00826104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047261 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,206,951,596 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

