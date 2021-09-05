Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,821. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.12.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

