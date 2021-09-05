Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Donaldson worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Donaldson by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

