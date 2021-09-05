Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,461,045 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.44, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

