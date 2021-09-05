Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STOR opened at $36.06 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

