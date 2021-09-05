Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,043 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Crocs stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

