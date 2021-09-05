MultiVAC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.05 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $76.64 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 74.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00122779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.00806358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047256 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

