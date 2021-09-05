Mukesh Mehta Sells 9,377 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

Shares of AMK opened at $26.68 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

