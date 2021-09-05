M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

NYSE MTB opened at $138.96 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

