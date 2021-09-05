Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Movado Group alerts:

NYSE:MOV traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 203,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,230. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.