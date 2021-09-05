Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Morphic worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

MORF opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,970. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

