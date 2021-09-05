Morgan Stanley Sells 62,512 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.