Morgan Stanley Sells 62,512 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.
Shares of TowneBank stock
opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 603,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.
TOWN stock
opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.